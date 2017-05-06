Suspended from AAP, Amanatullah Khan on six House panels

MLA Amanatullah Khan MLA Amanatullah Khan

He may have been suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party pending inquiry after he made allegations of anti-party activities against senior leader Kumar Vishwas, but Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan will now be in six of the 21 house committees, set up by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker on Friday.

Khan had been placed under suspension by the party on Wednesday. The committees have been constituted for the year 2017-18. Khan is heading the Committee on Welfare of Minorities and is part of the Committee on Privileges, Committee on Ethics, Private Members’ Bills and Resolution Committee, Questions and Reference Committee, and Committee on Petitions.

He is also one of the members in the two-member special inquiry committee to investigate irregularities in award of a contract to ESP India Pvt Ltd by the transport department.

Former Social Welfare Minister Sandeep Kumar, who was removed after rape charges were levelled against him, has found a place on the Committee for Welfare of SC/ST. BJP’s O P Sharma has also found a place on one of the committees.

Sources in the party said those MLAs who came out in support of Vishwas did not get many spots on the committees.

“It is the prerogative of the Speaker and the legislative assembly to form the committees. Khan has been suspended from the party’s membership but he continues to be an MLA,” said AAP MLA and Delhi unit general secretary Saurabh Bhardwaj.

