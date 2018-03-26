Suspended BSP MLA Anil Singh’s brother alleges attack by miscreants

SUSPENDED BSP MLA Anil Singh’s brother on Sunday alleged that miscreants attacked him in Asoha area of Unnao while he and his family members were travelling to Lucknow in a car, according to police.

In the recent Rajya Sabha elections, the BSP MLA had defied the party whip and voted for the BJP. Following this, he was suspended from the party.

The MLA’s brother, Dileep Singh, alleged that a car collided with his vehicle after which five youths got out of the car and assaulted him. They then left the spot. After coming to know about the incident, the police began looking for the car.

In the meantime, the police said, the MLA’s associates in the area, also started looking for the vehicle and tracked it down. “The MLA’s associates beat up the five occupants of that vehicle. All of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Unnao,” said a police officer. No FIR has been lodged till now.

According to the police, the youths claimed they were also coming to Lucknow and they did not attack Dileep Singh. “They claimed their vehicle collided with Dileep’s vehicle and heated arguments took place between them,” said a police officer.

Although the youths said they did not point any firearm at Dileep Singh, as alleged, the police recovered a rifle from their car.

