Suspended Army officer moves to SC, says getting death threats from insurgents

A suspended Army officer, who is facing a CBI probe for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, on Thursday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court with a plea that he feared for life from insurgents in Manipur, where he claimed to have been framed in a false corruption case.

Lieutenant Colonel Harpreet Singh, who was recently suspended, was posted at Manipur in the intelligence wing of Assam Rifles where he had carried out a series of operations against insurgents in which he claimed that over 100 ultras had surrendered and several of them were killed.

A vacation bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan was on Thursday told by Singh’s counsel that the officer had received death threats in April this year when he had gone to Imphal to attend court proceedings in a disproportionate assets (DA) case lodged against him by the CBI. The matter was mentioned in the court for urgent listing by senior advocate SP Singh and advocate Sudhakar Dwivedi and the bench said that the plea seeking transfer of the DA case from Imphal to Chandigarh would be heard after re-opening of the top court following the ongoing summer vacations.

In his plea, the petitioner has said that he had suffered 60 per cent disability due to injuries in operations in Jammu and Kashmir in Kupwara sector and was awarded the Sena Medal in 2002. He said that in October 2009, he was sent to Assam Rifles on deputation and he was posted as SO-2 (intelligence) where his duty entailed functioning to control insurgency.

“The petitioner (Singh) was able to establish an effective intelligence and liasion network and was successful in getting more that 100 surrenders and apprehensions of the cadres belonging to the major insurgent groups active in the area of Manipur. During anti-insurgency operations, some cadres of the insurgent groups were also killed,” he claimed.

As per the petition, Robin Luwang Cha, now the chief of militant outfit People’s Liberation Army, was a senior functionary of the insurgent group and Singh was collecting intelligence inputs against him during his posting at Imphal. The petitioner has claimed that Robin was closely related to an Army officer who was posted in vigilance wing of Assam Rifles.

Singh has alleged that the Army officer “used to frequently change the local intelligence informers of Manipur with a view to hamper the anti-insurgency operations” and he “often leaked out the secret information about the conduct of operations resulting in failure of the sensitive operations”.

He claimed that the Army officer had often threatened him over phone after which he duly brought to the notice of his superiors the apprehension about the motives and designs of the officer. “For the above reasons, the petitioner is on the radar of the major insurgent groups operating in and around Manipur and faces serious threat to his life,” he said claiming that he would “surely be killed by the insurgent groups” if he goes to attend court proceedings at Imphal.

He said that his plea seeking transfer of the case from Imphal was dismissed by the apex court in March this year after which he went there to attend court proceedings but he received threat on his phone.

The plea said that a CBI FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in October 2013.

