Suspecting police tilt towards Sasikala camp, O Panneerselvam meets DGP, Chief Secy

The decision of Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to break his ‘never-a-rebel’ image might have made him a hero in the minds of Tamils, but sources close to him claim that he finds himself in a “hostile situation” with a section of police brass allegedly taking orders from Poes Garden.

On Thursday, he summoned Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and DGP T K Rajendran at his residence to express displeasure about the police failing to provide security to the MLAs, who were taken in three buses by the V K Sasikala camp to a private resort in the city suburbs.

“He finds himself in a hostile situation despite being the CM. He even suspects that the some officers are trying to leak out information from his camp and they favoured Sasikala camp in allowing ‘custody’ of MLAs,” said a source in his protocol team. Sources close to Panneerselvam said they were also assessing decisions originating from the DGP office.

According to sources privy to the meeting, Panneerselvam complained that it was the indifference of Chennai City Commissioner S George that allegedly helped the Sasikala camp shift MLAs to the resort.

“He said had police protection been provided, the MLAs wouldn’t have been coerced by the party leadership to enter the bus. He questioned the attitude of CP George and even suggested action against him as he felt that a section in the police force was acting in favour of Sasikala,” said the source.

A senior official said George may be removed from his position after consent from Governor C Vidyasagar Rao.

“There were some IAS and IPS officers who used to meet Sasikala and brief her in their personal capacity at the time when Jayalalithaa was hospitalised. After her demise, confusion prevailed as to who should be briefed — CM Panneerselvam or Sasikala, who controlled the party and leaders. While a section of officials refused to give him due importance as CM, he was also assertive in using his powers,” said a senior government secretary.

Officials said the problems between the CM and Sasikala had started affecting administration after she was elected as the general secretary. “After her elevation as the legislature party leader on Sunday, we have become clueless on whether we should obey orders of caretaker CM Panneerselvam or a much demanding CM-designate Sasikala,” said an officer.

A source at Fort St. George — the state secretariat — said Sasikala was quick to assert herself as CM-designate. “She immediately called Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan (an official known for her no-nonsense credentials) to Poes Garden in her capacity as CM-designate.

Vaidyanathan visited her and discussed about the swearing-in ceremony as per protocol. The brief meeting ended at that, without divulging any other information. But there were officials who were awaiting for a chance to meet Sasikala to prove loyalty,” said the source.

While Sasikala’s husband, M Natarajan, had successfully intervened and removed three top officials from CM’s office last week, Panneerselvam hit back with an order to bring in IAS officer K Gnanadesikan, who was suspended by late CM Jayalalithaa on corruption charges. Another suspended senior bureaucrat, Atul Anand, was also reinstated. Sources close to him said a team of lawyers headed by Manoj Pandian has been added to Panneerselvam’s camp to help him take crucial decisions.

Ahead of his meeting with the DGP in the morning, there were demands to remove senior officials, including Rajendran, George and an intelligence officer, who is also a relative of TTV Dhinakaran, Sasikala’s nephew.

“If uncertainty continues and a section officers continue to favour Sasikala, we will demand the Governor to step in and take control of the administration,” said a senior leader.