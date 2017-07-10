Suspecting man kills wife and son in Pune, surrenders

The man attacked his wife, son and daughter, who were asleep with a sharp weapon. (Representational Image) The man attacked his wife, son and daughter, who were asleep with a sharp weapon. (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked his wife, two children and a neighbour with a sharp weapon in Wadgaon Maval tehsil in the wee hours on Monday, said police. According to police the man suspected fidelity of his wife which could have triggered the attack. The man’s wife and his 13-year-old son died while his nine-year-old daughter and a neighbour sustained injuries in the attack, said police. The incident took place in Kanhe village in Wadgaon Maval area, they said. After committing the act, the man surrendered before the Wadgaon Maval police, they said.

“The man suspected that his wife was having an affair with their neighbour and the couple often used to fight over the issue,” said a police officer. He added that at around 1 am on Monday, the man allegedly attacked his wife, son and daughter, who were asleep with a sharp weapon and moved to his neighbour’s house and attacked him with the same weapon.

“He then came to the police station and surrendered. When a team reached his house, we found family members lying in a pool of blood. “All the family members and the neighbour were rushed to a hospital, where the accused’s wife and son were declared dead on arrival,” said the officer. He said the couple’s daughter and the neighbour are undergoing treatment. “We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC,” he said.

