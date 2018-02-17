Suspecting ‘fidelity’ man kills wife in Telangana

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said. (Representative image) A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said. (Representative image)

Suspecting “fidelity”, a 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in Karimnagar district, police said on Saturday. One Jayanthkumar had tied the knot with Rontala Shailaja alias Madhavi (35) eight years ago, a senior police official said.

The couple had a son and a daughter. But since the past few months, Jayanthkumar started suspecting ‘fidelity’ of his wife, the officer said.

“The couple was counselled a couple of weeks ago. But yesterday, Jayanthkumar came to an agriculture field in Pedda Papaiah palli village where Madhavi was working and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” the officer said, adding the woman died on the spot.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

