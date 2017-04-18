Suspected ULFA rebel killed in Tinsukia; 12 grenades found in Baksa

An unidentified youth, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tinsukia district on Tuesday morning, with the police and army suspecting him to be a member of the anti-talk faction of the ULFA headed by Paresh Barua.

“The youth was caught by Army personnel during a routine checking of vehicles on the national highway under Kakopathar police station area, following which the youth fired some shots and fled away from the place. The Army personnel chased him and were engaged in an exchange of fire, after which the youth was brought to the police station with bullet injuries where he died,” Tinsukia SP MJ Mahanta said.

Security forces found a driving licence from the possession of the youth, with the name Pulin Dutta of village Charigaon of Jorhat district mentioned in it. “On verification however the driving licence was found to be fake,” SP Mahanta said.

Kakopathar is on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary with various rebel groups of the Northeastern region using that area for sneaking out to Myanmar after committing various crimes. It was on January 22 that a group of rebels had attacked an Assam Rifles patrol vehicle, leading to the death of two jawans.

12 grenades recovered:

Meanwhile, the Assam Police and Army troops, in a joint operation late Monday night arrested one person from near the Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district in western Assam and recovered from his possession 12 grenades.

“While our police force in a joint operation with troops of the 15 Mahar Regiment in a village close to the Bhutan border apprehended a person suspected to have links with some militant outfit, he led the troops to the recovery of 12 grenades hidden in a house nearby. We are yet to ascertain his involvement with any particular militant outfit,” Baksa SP Binay Kalita said. The youth has been identified as Swmfwr Basumatary (22), the SP said.

