Suspected thief lynched in Borivli, three held

The matter came to light when few passer-by spotted the body and brought it to the notice of the police, he said. The matter came to light when few passer-by spotted the body and brought it to the notice of the police, he said.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly lynched by three persons on the suspicion that he was trying to burgle a house in suburban Borivali, a senior police official said on Thursday, reports PTI.

The incident occurred last night when the man, whose identity is not disclosed, attempted to enter a house located in Vichare compound, but was caught, the MHB Colony police station official said.

The man was tied to a tree by the accused, identified as Omkar Sawant, Pradip Kamble and Satya Nair, and was assaulted with batons and belt, he said. The trio allegedly thrashed the man till he died and later dumped his body at the roadside in front of Forest department’s office in Borivli.

The matter came to light when few passer-by spotted the body and brought it to the notice of the police, he said. The body was sent for postmortem and the report revealed that the victim died due to grievous injuries, following which a case of murder was registered by MHB Police.

Police arrested the trio on a tip-off. The accused claimed that the man had entered into their house with an intention to commit robbery, the official said. The trio has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). They were remanded to police custody till November 27, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App