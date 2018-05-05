Suspected suicide pact: Two boys found dead, mother hospitalised in Tamil Nadu

While the boys were found dead, the woman was in a semi-conscious state when her husband who had left the house in a fit of rage returned and broke open the door. (Representational) While the boys were found dead, the woman was in a semi-conscious state when her husband who had left the house in a fit of rage returned and broke open the door. (Representational)

Two boys died while their 33-year old mother was battling for life in a hospital after a suspected suicide pact following a domestic quarrel here, police said on Friday.

Ajantha and her sons, aged 13 and 11, consumed poison in their house at Velipalayam area last night after she had a quarrel with her husband, they said.

While the boys were found dead, the woman was in a semi-conscious state when her husband who had left the house in a fit of rage returned and broke open the door. The woman had been hospitalised, police said adding they were questioning the woman’s husband.

