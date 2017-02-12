Suspected spy detained near Indo-Pak from Jaisalmer

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A man, alleged to be a spy was today detained by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan police near Indo-Pak border from Jaisalmer district. On a tip-off, Hazi Khan was detained by the sleuths of intelligence department from Kishangarh near Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He is currently interrogated by our team in Jodhpur, ADG Intelligence Utkal Ranjan Sahoo told reporters. Sahoo said that Khan was under scanner from last few days and was arrested today in a case of spying and sharing secret information.

He is resident of Jaisalmer district and his in-laws live in Pakistan. Last week, police had arrested a Jaisalmer resident Sadiq who was allegedly planning to share information with Pakistani Intelligence agencies. The police seized some documents and later lodged a case against him under Official Secrets Act, 1923.