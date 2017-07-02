Suspected militants trapped in J&K’s Pulwama, search operation underway

A cordon-and-search operation is currently underway. (Photo for representational purpose) A cordon-and-search operation is currently underway. (Photo for representational purpose)

Suspected militants are believed to be trapped in Pulwama’s Malangpora area after clashes erupted between security forces and them on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Army, police and CRPF have launched a cordon-and-search operation in the region.

The latest development comes a day after two Lashkar militants, including Bashir Ahmad Wani, who was allegedly involved in the killing of SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar and five other policemen in Anantnag district last month, were killed in an encounter in Dailgam village of the district on Saturday. Two civilians were also killed and over 30 villagers injured during the operation.

More details to follow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd