Suspected militants gun down cable operator in Kashmir

Suspected militants on Sunday night shot dead a cable operator in Shopian district of Kashmir, police said. The gunmen shot at Hilal Ahmad Malik near his residence at Malik Mohalla in Shopian at around 8.00 pm, a police official said. He said Malik was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. This is third shooting incident in south Kashmir by unknown gunmen in past 24 hours.

Earlier, a bullet riddled body of a teenage boy was recovered from an orchard at Dhobipora in Shopian on Sunday. Gowhar Ahmad Dar was found killed in a orchard at around 12 noon, a police official said adding the deceased had been shot in the head. Militants shot dead a PDP worker at Dialgam in Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App