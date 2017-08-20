Only in Express
  • Suspected militants gun down cable operator in Kashmir

Suspected militants gun down cable operator in Kashmir

The gunmen shot at Hilal Ahmad Malik near his residence at Malik Mohalla in Shopian at around 8.00 pm, a police official said. He said Malik was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. This is third shooting incident in south Kashmir by unknown gunmen in past 24 hours.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published:August 20, 2017 10:27 pm
Related News

Suspected militants on Sunday night shot dead a cable operator in Shopian district of Kashmir, police said. The gunmen shot at Hilal Ahmad Malik near his residence at Malik Mohalla in Shopian at around 8.00 pm, a police official said. He said Malik was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. This is third shooting incident in south Kashmir by unknown gunmen in past 24 hours.

Earlier, a bullet riddled body of a teenage boy was recovered from an orchard at Dhobipora in Shopian on Sunday. Gowhar Ahmad Dar was found killed in a orchard at around 12 noon, a police official said adding the deceased had been shot in the head. Militants shot dead a PDP worker at Dialgam in Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 20: Latest News