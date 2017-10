Suspected militants attacked an Army base in Niausa in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) Suspected militants attacked an Army base in Niausa in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

Suspected militants attacked the Company Operating Base of the Army’s Longding battalion at Niausa in Arunachal Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday, an Army official said. No casualty or damage to property was reported in the attack.

Unidentified militants fired and lobbed a grenade at the base at Niausa in Longding district at around 1.15 am, the official said.

