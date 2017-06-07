Suspected militant Danish Ahmed, who was seen at Sabzar Bhat’s funeral, surrenders

Danish Ahmed at the funeral of Sabzar Bhat. (ANI) Danish Ahmed at the funeral of Sabzar Bhat. (ANI)

A suspected militant, Danish Ahmed, surrendered before police on Wednesday. Danish had reportedly attended the funeral of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat in Tral in Awantipora earlier in May. He was seen in a video footage of the funeral that was circulated later. While in touch with militants from south Kashmir on social media, Danish is said to have been instigated to join them. According to a news report by News18, investigations revealed that Danish is a resident of Kulangam in Handwara. He is also a third-year student of B.Sc at the Doon PG College of Agriculture, Science and Technology in Dehradun.

According to reports, Danish was involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara in 2016. Sources said while most boys who join militancy become disillusioned by the ‘gun’, they are unable to escape or surrender as they face continued threat from local commanders.

Quoting sources, News18 reported that Danish has revealed how most militants are engaged in acts of extortion and thuggery in and around areas where they operated. Local boys also join militancy in order to ‘make friends’ with the girls in the areas so that can be regarded as heroes, he is learnt to have said. Militants also allegedly settle personal disputes of villagers and earn money by taking ‘protection money’ from the local leaders.

According to the source, Danish said there was an endless supply of money from Pakistan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd