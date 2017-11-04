#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Suspected Maoists threaten shopkeeper at gunpoint, take goods

Suspected Maoists threaten shopkeeper at gunpoint, take goods

Police said the gang first went to the man's residence early morning on Friday (RPT) and demanded food and were told there was nothing in the house. 

By: PTI | Wayanad | Published:November 4, 2017 6:25 pm
Top News

A six member gang, suspected to be Maoists, threatened a shop keeper at gunpoint and took away some groceries from his outlet at a village in the district, police said on Saturday. Police said the gang first went to the man’s residence early morning on Friday (RPT) and demanded food and were told there was nothing in the house.

They then took him at gunpoint to the shop and took away rice, sugar and other groceries. They later escaped into the nearby forest, police said, adding a search was on to nab them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 04: Latest News