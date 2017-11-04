Suspected Maoists threaten shopkeeper at gunpoint, take goods

A six member gang, suspected to be Maoists, threatened a shop keeper at gunpoint and took away some groceries from his outlet at a village in the district, police said on Saturday. Police said the gang first went to the man’s residence early morning on Friday (RPT) and demanded food and were told there was nothing in the house.

They then took him at gunpoint to the shop and took away rice, sugar and other groceries. They later escaped into the nearby forest, police said, adding a search was on to nab them.

