Suspected Maoists kill village sarpanch in Chandigarh

A 40-year-old village sarpanch was killed, suspectedly by Maoists, in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, police said On Wednesday. “Raju Netam, the sarpanch of Masenar village, was hacked to death with an axe last night at his native place under Bhansi police station area,” a senior police official told PTI.

As per preliminary information, a group of persons, suspected to be ultras, armed with sharp weapons, stormed into Netam’s house and dragged him out on the road before killing him, the official said.

Police rushed to the spot after getting the news and Netam’s body was taken to hospital for autopsy, he said.

“The exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained as Netam was never on the target of ultras. Though some Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the spot, no specific reason has been mentioned in them behind the brutal murder,” he added.

Meanwhile, a combing operation has been launched in the region to nab the assailants.