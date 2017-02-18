Suspected Maoist activist from Tamil Nadu arrested

A suspected Maoist activist from Tamil Nadu has been arrested from Kalkulam in Nilambur forest range in the district, police said today.

They said that Aiyyappan, a maths graduate and a Diploma engineer in electronics and a native of Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, was nabbed by police on a tip off from locals.

Police said the villagers saw a man coming out of the forests on Wednesday night and questioned him. As he did not give convincing replies, they handed him over to police.

Some Maoist literature and medicines were recovered from him, police said.