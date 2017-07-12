Suspected Kannur-based IS operative nabbed by Delhi police from IGI Airport

A native from Kerala, accused of being an operative for the Islamic State was arrested by the Delhi police from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (Representational Image) A native from Kerala, accused of being an operative for the Islamic State was arrested by the Delhi police from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. (Representational Image)

A native from Kannur, Kerala, accused of being an operative for the Islamic State was arrested by the Delhi police on Wednesday from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Acting on information received from the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the special cell of the police nabbed the accused, who had arrived from Syria and Turkey.

The accused was detained with a fake passport, according to news agency ANI. Read: Indians arrested so far for their alleged affiliation to Islamic State. Click here

Last month, IS operative Mohammed Shafi Amar was declared a global terrorist by the US Treasury Department. Amar, who was born in Bhatkal in Karnataka, became a head recruiter for the terror outfit in India after his brother Sultan Armar died in March 2015. He has recruited close to 30 Indians for the IS, according to Indian intelligence agencies. Amar is often called ‘Chhote Maula’, ‘Anjan Bhai’ and ‘Yousuf al-Hindi’.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

