Suspected JeM terrorists open fire in Sunjwan army camp, 2 injured

An army junior commissioned officer (JCO) and his minor daughter were injured after terrorists attacked an army camp in Sunjwan in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. The attack came a day before the bandh called by the Hurriyat Conference in view of the death anniversaries of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Maqbool Bhat and Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

According to sources, the gunshots were first heard around 5 am. The terrorists appeared to have entered the camp, in two groups, from a nullah behind the camp. They are now believed to be hiding in the family quarters inside the camp.

Following the attack, the area has been cordoned off while an operation is underway to nab the terrorists. Helicopters have been pressed into service to trace the terrorists. High alert has been sounded across the state with the Central Reserve Police and state police sealing off roads around the area.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, sources said the terrorists are suspected to belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

BJP leader from Nowshera, Ravinder Raina, described the attack as ‘cowardice’ and attributed it to Pakistan’s desperation over the strong retaliation to incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the border and neutralisation of nearly 250 terrorists in the Valley in recent past.

