Rajasthan ATS arrest suspected ISIS operator in Chennai

Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday detained a suspected Islamic State (ISIS) handler from Chennai, reported news agency ANI. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Haroon, is suspected of collecting and sending funds to the terrorist organisation.

The accused was detained from Burma Bazaar area in the city on Tuesday morning following information from two accused, Mohammed Iqbal and Jamil Ahmed, who are already under the custody of ATS. Haroon reportedly runs a mobile phone shop in the area.

The report states that Haroon has been taken to Jaipur for further questioning and investigation. There have been reports of several individuals joining the Islamic State in Syria from Tamil Nadu and Telangana. It is believed that nine people, including one from Telangana and eight from Tamil Nadu, had joined ISIS in the year 2016.

