Suspected ISIS operative detained in Chennai, taken to Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police’s Anti Terrorism Squad on Tuesday detained a man from Chennai in connection with its probe into a case of funding the terror group ISIS. Haroon Rashid, a businessman based here, was taken into custody by the Rajasthan ATS. After preliminary questioning, he was taken to Jaipur by a private airline today, airport sources in Chennai said.

Rashid’s name was revealed by Jamil Ahmed, who was arrested in November last year from Sikar in Rajasthan, for allegedly arranging funds for the terror group.

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police, ATS, SoG (Special Operations Group) Umesh Mishra earlier in the day said Rashid will be interrogated after bringing him from Chennai.

Earlier, the ATS had arrested Iqbal alias Travel Haq from Chennai in a money laundering case.

Iqbal used to allegedly transfer money to Ahmed in Dubai through Western Union from China and via hawala transactions from India.

