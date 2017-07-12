Suspected ISIS operative from Kerala arrested at Delhi airport

The suspect was deported from Turkey for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities. (Photo for representational purpose) The suspect was deported from Turkey for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities. (Photo for representational purpose)

An Indian national from Kerala, suspected to be an ISIS operative was recently arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, PTI reported. Shahjahan Velluva (32), a native of Kannur in Kerala, who had been deported from Turkey twice, was appended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after US intelligence agency CIA informed it of his arrival.

The intelligence agencies questioned him about other ISIS operatives in the country and his links with them, an official told PTI, on the condition of anonymity.

Velluva, had been deported from Turkey in February earlier this year, for allegedly being involved in terrorist activities there. He subsequently managed to get a fake passport, with another identity, in an attempt to enter Turkey, added the official.

However, his second attempt to enter Turkey was also foiled by the police there and he was later deported to India. The police say, more arrests will follow in the case.

With PTI Inputs

