Suspected ISI agent detained by Rajasthan intelligence wing

A suspected agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been detained by the intelligence wing of Rajasthan Police from Jaisalmer district and some documents have been recovered from his possession. 55-year-old Hazi Khan was detained yesterday from his village in Jaisalmer and is being interrogated in Jodhpur, DIG, Security, H Raghvendra Suhasaa told PTI.

Hazi Khan has visited Pakistan three times and is suspected to have connections with the ISI, he said. Some vital information and incriminating documents have been recovered from his possession which are being verified, he said.

The accused, a local farmer, was on the intelligence radar for some time. “We are conducting raids at few more places today,” the officer said. “The man has not been arrested so far,” the officer added.

