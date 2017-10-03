J-K: Suspected fidayeen attack BSF camp near Srinagar airport; operation underway

Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Militants attacked a BSF camp near Srinagar airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

Suspected fidayeen stormed the Battalion headquarter of Border Security Force (BSF) just outside the Srinagar international airport on Tuesday. While the road leading to the airport has been closed for airport staff and passengers, the first two flights scheduled to land have been cancelled. Residents outside the airport said the heavy barrage of fire and explosions started at dawn, at around 4.20 am.

“There was heavy firing followed by intermittent blasts,” said a resident living adjacent to the camp.

Army, police and paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area. The road to airport has been closed and no airline or airport staffer is allowed to move towards the airport. The passengers scheduled to depart from the airport early morning have also been stopped.

Airport officials said that the first two flights arriving at the airport have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. “The decision about other flights will be taken after reviewing the situation,” an official said.

Flights to Srinagar have been cancelled and the road to the airport has been cordoned off. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

The Srinagar International Airport is a highly fortified zone and how militants managed to sneak inside is a big question for the security forces. Initial reports suggest a militant has been killed while three BSF jawans have been injured. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Sources say the security agencies are not sure as to how militants sneaked inside and how many of them are in the camp.

