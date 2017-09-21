Only in Express
  • Suspected bird hit: IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata airport

Suspected bird hit: IndiGo flight returns to Kolkata airport

The IndiGo flight 6E 0075 took off from the airport at 10.58 am and the pilot reported suspected bird hit at 10.59 am, the official said.

Published:September 21, 2017 7:56 pm
Indigo flight brought down, Suspect bird hit brings down Indigo flight, Indigo jet news, Indigo news, India news, National news, latest news “The runway was inspected immediately and a small bird was found on the runway between taxiway B and taxiway C,” NSCBI Airport Director, Atul Dikshit told reporters.
Related News

A Bangkok bound IndiGo flight from Kolkata returned to NSCBI airport in Kolkata on Thursday one hour after taking off when the pilot suspected that the aircraft suffered a bird hit while taking off, an official of Airports Authority of India said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 0075 took off from the airport at 10.58 am and the pilot reported suspected bird hit at 10.59 am, the official said. “The aircraft returned and landed safely at the airport at 11.59 am,” NSCBI Airport Director, Atul Dikshit told PTI.

“The pilot has reported no damage to the aircraft,” he said.

“The runway was inspected immediately and a small bird was found on the runway between taxiway B and taxiway C, the director said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 21: Latest News