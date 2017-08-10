Suspected Al Qaeda fugitive Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali brought back from Saudi Arabia

According to police, Zishan’s brother, Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, last spotted in Saudi Arabia, is also alleged to have links with international terror outfits. According to police, Zishan’s brother, Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, last spotted in Saudi Arabia, is also alleged to have links with international terror outfits.

In a major breakthrough for the Intelligence agencies, suspected Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) fugitive, Syed Mohammed Zishan Ali was brought back from Saudi Arabia. Zishan, who has been allegedly operating out of Saudi Arabia has been on the radar of Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of Delhi Police since they had secured an arrest warrant against him in 2016.

The development came to the fore on Wednesday night. Zishan, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand has several family members who are allegedly connected with terror based outfits.His wife is the sister of Dr. Sabeel Ahmed who gained notoriety after his cousin, Kafeel Ahmed was found be to the mastermind behind the Glasgow international airport attack way back in 2007. Kafeel, had also visited Saudi Arabia as he had moved from Bengaluru to the Middle Eastern country in 2010-11.

According to police, Zishan’s brother, Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, last spotted in Saudi Arabia, is also alleged to have links with international terror outfits. The two brothers have been on the radar of the intelligence agencies since AQIS accused and Cuttack-based cleric Abdul Rehman had revealed their involvement in AQIS. Rehman had made the revelations post his arrest by the Odisha police in December 2015.

The cleric had told the investigators that he had come in touch with the brothers in 2003. Rehman also claimed that through Arshiyan and Dr. Ahmed several young men were recruited to the terror based outfit and sent to Pakistan for training in terror camps with the help of several Saudi Arabian contacts.

The intelligence agencies have been cracking down on the AQIS module ever since a video by al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri surfaced in September 2014 announcing the formation of the outfit, following which several arrests were made in the state of Uttar Pradesh leading to the arrest of several residents.

