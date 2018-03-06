Suspect recreates recce near Gauri Lankesh home before murder

Gauri Lankesh. Source Twitter Gauri Lankesh. Source Twitter

Activist of right-wing group Hindu Yuva Sena, K T Naveen Kumar (37), who has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, has recreated for investigators his visit to Lankesh’s home on the day of the murder to conduct a recce, sources said. On Monday, Kumar demonstrated to investigators the route he took on the afternoon of September 5, 2017, to survey Lankesh’s home, the sources said. The journalist-activist was killed that night. The SIT suspects that Kumar, also believed to have links with Sanatan Sanstha, has been identified as the person on a motorcycle seen in the footage of two CCTV cameras near Lankesh’s home at 4.03 pm and 4.06 pm on the day she was killed.

Kumar has claimed that he had only pointed out Lankesh’s home to two men from outside Bengaluru who carried out the murder and that he was not involved in the killing. Though the suspect has provided names for the persons alleged to have carried out the killing, the SIT is not sure if the names are genuine, said sources.

Kumar, who hails from Karnataka’s Maddur region, was arrested in Upparpet police station area in west Bengaluru on February 18 following a complaint by a crime branch official, alleging that he was found carrying prohibited bullets at a bus stand. Investigation in the Upparpet case revealed that Kumar, during conversations about guns and ammunition with some of his friends from Maddur, reportedly alluded to his links to Lankesh’s murder. It is alleged that Kumar was in an advanced stage of facilitating the murder of writer-rationalist K S Bhagwan when he was arrested.

The SIT took Kumar into custody after informing a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru on March 2 that it had found evidence of his involvement in Lankesh’s murder. The SIT also submitted a voluntary statement by Kumar about his links to the journalist’s murder.

The investigation around Kumar is likely to open up probe in the unsolved case of the killing of Kannada scholar and rationalist M M Kalburgi in August 2015, sources said. A local module from Karnataka is suspected to have facilitated the killing. Forensic analysis has indicated that Lankesh and Kalburgi were shot with the same 7.65 mm pistol, suggesting that one group is behind the killings.

