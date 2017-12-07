Suspect in mother’s murder too: Chennai rape and murder accused arrested in Mumbai

Police on Wednesday caught a Chennai rape and murder accused in Mumbai, three days after his mother was found dead and he was reported missing.

Daswant (23), a mechanical engineer, was held near a Mumbai race course club on Wednesday.

The engineer was out on bail since September for his alleged role in the rape and murder in February of a child who resided in the same apartment building where he stayed. He is now a suspect in the murder of his mother. On Saturday, he disappeared from home. His mother Sarala’s jewellery was also missing.

Police formed four teams and questioned two persons out on bail who were in prison with him.

The investigation officer said it was the traditional investigation method that helped them nab him. Daswant did not have a cellphone or any ID documents during his journey to Mumbai. “He travelled to Mumbai by road via Bangalore. While one of our teams went to southern Tamil Nadu and another searched in Chennai, two teams were sent to Mumbai as we had information about his passion of horse racing,” said the officer.

“Our team tried their luck in popular race course clubs…. After we traced his whereabouts in Central Mumbai, he was picked up from a street near a race course club Wednesday,” the officer said.

