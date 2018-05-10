Sushma Swaraj’s help for student stuck in the Philippines comes with a lesson

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known to be active on Twitter and swift in offering help to Indians abroad (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known to be active on Twitter and swift in offering help to Indians abroad (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A man in the Philippines who sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday changed his profile details after the Minister called him out for referring to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-occupied Kashmir”. The user, who is pursuing a medical course abroad, reached out to Swaraj to issue him a new passport to return to India for a medical checkup after his passport was damaged.

The user, whose tweet has been deleted since and profile updated, cannot be verified by IndianExpress.com. According to reports, the user tweeted, “I am from J&K doing medicine course here in Philippines my passport got damaged I applied for new one 1 month ago I request u pls help me to get it as i literally need to go home for medical checkup.”

Swaraj responded to the user, “If you are from J&K state, we will definitely help you. But your profile says you are from ‘Indian occupied Kashmir’. There is no place like that.” Hours after this tweet, she addressed the user again, “I am happy you have corrected the profile.” She directed officials at the Indian Embassy in the Philippines to help him.

1. @SAteEQ019 – I am happy you have corrected the profile. 2. Jaideep – He is an Indian national from J&K. Pls help him. @indembmanila http://t.co/rArqxIQoN3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 10, 2018

Swaraj is known to be active on Twitter and swift in offering help to Indians abroad. In several instances in the past, the External Affairs Minister has used the social media platform to connect those in distress with the appropriate authorities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd