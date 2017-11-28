EAM Sushma Swaraj rebuffs Pakistani rhetoric, grants medical visa to its ailing nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced granting medical visa to four Pakistani nationals amid allegations from Pakistan that India was resorting to “cold-blooded politicking” by issuing the visa to selective Pak nationals. On Twitter, Swaraj announced granting visas to Huma Usman, Tariq Hussain, Mubarak Ali and Sakina Yunis.
Touched by Swaraj’s gesture, those granted visas or their relatives heaped praise on the minister. “We are thankful to you and your country for whole life because of your support,” said Shahnawaz Qasmi, brother of Tariq Hussain, adding allowing him treatment in India is like giving him a “new life”.
Pakistan had earlier accused India of politicising humanitarian issues. Swaraj has been regularly announcing the issuance of the visa to Pakistani citizens along with counselling them to visit the Indian High Commission in the country to get their papers verified for faster processing of the visa through the social networking.
Addressing a regular briefing on Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian policy of selective issuance of medical visas to Pakistani citizens was “regrettable”.
