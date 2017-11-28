EAM Sushma Swaraj rebuffs Pakistani rhetoric, grants medical visa to its ailing nationals

External minister Sushma Swaraj during passport seva divas and passport officers conference at JNB office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) External minister Sushma Swaraj during passport seva divas and passport officers conference at JNB office in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced granting medical visa to four Pakistani nationals amid allegations from Pakistan that India was resorting to “cold-blooded politicking” by issuing the visa to selective Pak nationals. On Twitter, Swaraj announced granting visas to Huma Usman, Tariq Hussain, Mubarak Ali and Sakina Yunis.

Touched by Swaraj’s gesture, those granted visas or their relatives heaped praise on the minister. “We are thankful to you and your country for whole life because of your support,” said Shahnawaz Qasmi, brother of Tariq Hussain, adding allowing him treatment in India is like giving him a “new life”.

I am sorry, the child is suffering so much. We will issue the visa immediately. @Afsheenyounus2

@IndiainPakistan pic.twitter.com/BR7fYk92KD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 28, 2017

Pakistan had earlier accused India of politicising humanitarian issues. Swaraj has been regularly announcing the issuance of the visa to Pakistani citizens along with counselling them to visit the Indian High Commission in the country to get their papers verified for faster processing of the visa through the social networking.

On a report from @IndiainPakistan, we have approved medical visa for the liver transplant surgery of Ms.Sakina Younus in India. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 27, 2017

Addressing a regular briefing on Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said the Indian policy of selective issuance of medical visas to Pakistani citizens was “regrettable”.

