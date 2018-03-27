Sushma Swaraj wins Congress poll on Twitter: Here’s how she got the better of @INCIndia’s campaign

Sushma Swaraj in a veiled attempt to mock the Congress retweeted the results. (File) Sushma Swaraj in a veiled attempt to mock the Congress retweeted the results. (File)

Sushma Swaraj left her followers stunned on Twitter when she retweeted a Congress Twitter poll. The Twitter poll, aimed at targetting the External Affairs Minister, ended up serving as an embarassment for the party after the final results countered what the Congress perhaps had in mind.

The question “Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks” had results that showed Sushma ‘did not fail’ in her duty as External Affairs minister by a huge margin. Seventy six per cent of 33,879 voters did not support the argument and responded with a resounding ‘no’.

Swaraj, in a veiled attempt to mock the Congress, retweeted the results from her official Twitter handle.

Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018

The Twitter poll was launched by the Congress with two answers yes and no, barely 24 per cent supported the argument that it was the biggest failure of the MEA. The Congress has been cornering the Modi government over the death of the 39 Indians in Iraq accusing it of failing the handle the matter sensitively. Swaraj, last week, informed Parliament that the 39 Indians in Iraq were dead. The Opposition questioned why the government delayed making the announcement for years and why it could not inform the families of the victims first.

On Monday, she met with the families and informed them that the bodies of the 39 Indians will be brought to the country in a week’s time.

As many as 40 Indians were abducted by the IS from Mosul in Iraq, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh, Swaraj had said in Parliament. The remaining 39 were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said.

