Sushma Swaraj UNGA address Live Updates: India expected to focus on Pakistan, terrorism

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to address the 72nd session of United Nations General Assembly on Saturday in New York. Her address will come a day after India called Pakistan as “Terroristan”, in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s claims of human rights violations in areas of Jammu and Kashmir. In its reply, India’s First Secretary to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir, said Pakistan has no right to raise Kashmir issues on international forums. India further described Pakistan as a “failed state”.

Swaraj, in her opening statement at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Foreign Minister meeting on Friday raised the increasing count of threats and incidents endangering peace and stability in South Asia. “It, however, remains at serious risk in the region. The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia’s peace and stability are on the rise,” she said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan. She went on to say that the regional prosperity, connectivity and cooperation can take place only in an atmosphere of peace and security.

10:00 am: Recap of UN Assembly Session on Friday: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised allegations against New Delhi of running a campaign of subversion and state-sponspored terrorism against Islamabad, during his UN address. India strongly replied, describing Pakistan as “Terroristan” and “land of pure terror”. Excercising its Right to Reply, Eenam Gambhir, who spoke on behalf of India, said, “In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a ‘land of pure’ (Pakistan means the land of the pure) has actually produced ‘the land of pure terror’. Pakistan is now ‘Terroristan’, with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism.” Read More

9:40 am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on the sidelines of 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, said that there has been a rise in threats and incidents endangering South Asia’s peace and stability. in her opening statement at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Foreign Minister Meeting, she said, “It, however, remains at serious risk in the region. The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia’s peace and stability are on the rise.” Read More

9:30 am: On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Swaraj has had meeting with her counterpart from from Tunisia, Bahrain, Latvia, the UAE and Denmark. In an update about the meetings, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a press conference that the focus was largely on bilateral cooperation. Swaraj also attended a BRICS Ministerial Meeting, and also met with Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister.

9:00 am: On the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met with US State of Secretary Rex Tillerson at the Palace Hotel, on the sidelines of the the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York on Friday. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed all aspects of bilateral relationships and the situation in the neighbourhood and the Indo-Asia Pacific region. Click here to read

