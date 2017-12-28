Triple talaq bill tabled, Hegde’s apology, Pakistan slammed over Jadhav: All that happened in Parliament today

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushma Swaraj (Express Photos) Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushma Swaraj (Express Photos)

While a bill that criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq was introduced in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday made a statement in both the Houses condemning the manner in which Pakistan conducted the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family.

Amid protests and outcry over from the Opposition, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, calling it a “historic day”. The bill makes the practice of instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’illegal and void and proposes a jail term of up to three years to the husband

Members from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Biju Janata Dal and some other parties, however, raised their reservations against the bill. Assuring that the bill was “not about religion but about justice and respect for women,” Prasad said, “When Islamic countries have regulated provisions of triple talaq then why can’t we a secular nation do it? We are not interfering in Shariat.”

Adding that “Parliament has to decide whether the victims of triple talaq have fundamental rights or not,” Ravi Shankar Prasad added that about 100 cases of triple talaq have come to the light after Supreme Court’s verdict. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge while extending his support to the bill said that it would want discussions about the bill with the standing committee. Reservations about maintenance to the divorced women, compensation to the victim and misuse of the law were also raised in the House.

The BJP had issued a whip in the lower House, asking all of its members to be present today and tomorrow to ensure the smooth sailing of the bill. PM Modi had also requested all the members of the Parliament to form a consensus and allow the passage of the bill. Read | Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq introduced in Lok Sabha

Opposing the bill, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the need to create another law against triple talaq, while there was an existing law on domestic violence. Adding that not enough consultation was done on the bill, he said that the Parliament lacks the legislative competence to pass the law as it violated fundamental rights. This will be an injustice to Muslim women… Make a law where the 20 lakh women from other religions, who have been abandoned, which also includes our Bhabhi in Gujarat, they should be given justice”.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj slammed Pakistan for its “inhumane” behaviour extended to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family in Islamabad. Criticising Pakistan for its “absurd” claims of a chip or camera being installed in Jadhav’s wife, Chetna’s shoe, the minister said, human rights of the wife and mother were repeatedly violated.

“A meeting of a mother with her son and a wife with her husband was turned into a propaganda tool by Pakistan,” Swaraj said. Swaraj also lashed out at the neighbouring country for forcing the women to change their attire and removing bangles, mangalsutra and bindi. “Both the married women were made to look like widows. I spoke to her (mother), she told me that as soon as she reached, Kulbhushan asked her ‘Baba kaise hain?’ because he thought a mishap has taken place when he wasn’t around.” She also added that India has conveyed its objections to Pakistan in a note verbale on Wednesday.

Read | Absurdity beyond measure, says Sushma on Pak’s claim of detecting metallic substance in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife

“The meeting of Kulbhushan Jadav with his mother and wife was portrayed by Pakistan as a humanitarian gesture. However, the truth is that both humanity and compassion were missing during the meeting that was arranged on humanitarian and compassionate grounds,” the External Affairs Minister said.

Members cutting across party lines supported the government on the issue. “Misbehaviour of Pakistan with wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation’s dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers & sisters, it will not be tolerated,” Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, adding that the government should ensure that Pakistan ensures Jadhav’s safety in custody.

Responding to the outcry by the Opposition over his remarks on the Constitution, BJP minister Anantkumar Hegde apologised and claimed that his words were twisted. “My words have been twisted and presented, I never said all this… But if someone was hurt, I apologise to those members,” Anantkumar Hegde said in Lok Sabha.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd