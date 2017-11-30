Sushma Swaraj to raise terror issue at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet

External minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo) External minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo)

With Lashkar-e-TOiba chief Hafiz Saeed released from custody in Pakistan and Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar roaming around freely there, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to call for concerted regional and global efforts to combat terrorism, as she attends the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The summit is going to be attended by leaders from Pakistan and China.

Sources said Delhi is going to raise the issue of “counter-terrorism” at the international platform, even as Beijing continues to block listing of Azhar at the UN Security Council as a “global terrorist”.

Swaraj on Wednesday left for Sochi in Russia to attend the SCO meeting, which will be held on November 30 and December 1. In June, India and Pakistan had become full-fledged members of the SCO.

It is also likely to discuss issues relating to the regional security scenario, including the Gulf and Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted on Wednesday, “EAM @SushmaSwaraj leaves for Sochi, Russia to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government Meeting — home to 42 % of world’s population and 20% of its GDP. India became a full member of SCO on June 9, 2017.”

