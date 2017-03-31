Sushma Swaraj to make a statement on April 5 on attacks on African students

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

Government today termed as “unfortunate” the incidents of attacks on African students in Greater Noida and said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will make a statement on this in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House of an impartial probe in the matter after Rajeev Satav (Congress) raised the issue during the Zero Hour, asking the government to take serious note of this and make a statement.

“The whole House shares the concern of the member (Satav). Two incidents have happened and they are unfortunate.

Sushma Swaraj has spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. Action has already started. Inquiry will be impartial.

“When the House meets next on April 5, she will give a statement,” Kumar said.

Satav said these students, including a woman, were beaten up mercilessly and quoted local officials to say that over 450 African students live in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now