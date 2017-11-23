Sushma Swaraj to hold talks with counterparts from Denmark, Greece and Finland

External minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) External minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold talks with her counterparts from Finland, Denmark and Greece in the next few days to further boost bilateral ties. She will hold extensive talks with Foreign Minister of Finland Timo Soini tomorrow on ways to deepen cooperation in several key areas including trade and investment. Soini arrived in New Delhi on a four-day visit.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said foreign minister of Greece Nikos Kotzias will be in India from November 25 to 28 and Swaraj will hold talks with him on November 27. Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen will be paying a visit to India from November 26 to 29. Swaraj will also hold extensive talks with him on ways to expand bilateral ties, said Kumar.

On French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Kumar said it will take place early next year. “It has been rescheduled for early 2018.”

Asked about the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Bangladesh and Myanmar and whether the government sent him any invite to include India in the visit, Kumar did not give a direct reply but indicated about a scheduling issue. He said a proper mechanism has to be followed to “finalise any VVIP visit” which includes finalisation of mutually convenient dates to both the sides. “India’s link to Christianity is 2,000 years old,” he said.

Asked about the Global Entrepreneurship Summit being hosted by India along with the US in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30, Kumar said it will present a unique opportunity to forge meaningful partnerships among entrepreneurs, investors and supporters of start-up ecosystems. US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump is attending the summit. Asked about her schedule in Hyderabad, Kumar said it is being finalised.

