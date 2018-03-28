Sushma Swaraj to begin Japan tour today

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will on Wednesday begin her three-day visit to Japan during which she will co-chair a strategic dialogue with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and review the entire gamut of bilateral ties. The ninth India-Japan Strategic Dialogue will take place on March 29.

“The two sides will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest,” a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

India and Japan concluded a Special Strategic and Global Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in 2014. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had also visited India in September 2017. Bilateral relations have been strengthened in diverse sectors in recent years and India and Japan have a strong cooperation in nuclear energy, defence and science and technology sectors.

Japan is one of the largest investors in India, with a growing presence in infrastructure, manufacturing, financial markets and capacity-building projects, among others.

