Sushma Swaraj to begin 5-day visit to ASEAN countries

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File)

In the run-up to the forthcoming ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, which marks 25 years of the establishment of the Dialogue Partnership between India and ASEAN, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will undertake her first visit of the year to three southeast Asian countries — Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore — from January 4 to 8.

On the first leg of the visit, Swaraj will be in Thailand on January 4 and 5, where she will hold an official meeting with Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who will also host a dinner.

“All aspects of bilateral relations with Thailand will be discussed with particular focus on political, defence and economic ties and on further enhancing India’s engagement with ASEAN countries,” a Ministry of External Affairs official said. Thailand will assume the role of coordinator country for India-ASEAN relations in the middle of 2018.

During the visit to Indonesia on January 5-6, Swaraj will co-chair the 5th meeting of the India-Indonesia Joint Commission with her Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi. The Indonesian Foreign Minister will also host a banquet.

The ministers will also inaugurate the second meeting of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks. Sushma will call on Indonesia President Joko Widodo, besides other official engagements, including an interaction with representatives of the Indian community. She will also meet the new ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.

During her visit to Singapore from January 6 to 8, she will inaugurate the Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas of ASEAN countries on January 7. She will have bilateral meets with leaders in Singapore, besides interactions with delegations of persons of Indian origin from ASEAN countries who are participating in the PBD.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App