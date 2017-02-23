Sushma Swaraj seeks report on Indian lodged in Pakistan jail

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan about a man lodged in a jail there for the past 32 years. Quoting a story published on a website, Swaraj on Wednesday tweeted, “I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send me a report on this.”

The website said Singh has been languishing in Kot Lakhpat prison for the past 32 years. A leader of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Azizullah Khan, had asked Singh’s family to send documents related to appeal for freeing him, it claimed.

Singh is believed to have ventured into Pakistan while shepherding buffaloes in 1985 where he was arrested by Pakistan Rangers, it said.