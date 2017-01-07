Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Envoy in Qatar on two Indians on death row

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from the Indian envoy in Qatar on the two Indians who were awarded death penalty by a court in the Gulf country. “I have asked for a report from Indian Ambassador in Qatar,” Swaraj tweeted. Her response came after one Balachandar Kanagara sought her intervention in saving Alagappa Subramaniam and Chelladurai Perumal who were handed death sentence by Qatar’s Supreme Court.

Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Nanguneri Constituency, H Vasanthakumar had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swaraj recently, seeking their urgent intervention in saving the two Indians.

The MLA requested Modi and Swaraj to take up the case with the Ruler of Qatar.

“If these Indian nationals were not released and send back to India safely, I will organise indefinite protest before the Qatar Embassy at Delhi and Qatar Consulate at Mumbai,” he had said in the letter.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar had helped the two Indians in fighting their cases.

Responding to help sought by a Pakistani woman in her return to Pakistan, Swaraj tweeted that Pakistan High Commission here should do it.

As per reports, the woman Sofia and her husband were caught in November 2011 from Nepal border on charges of spying. She has apparently been acquitted by a court.

Replying to a query on reports of 15 fishermen from Tamil Nadu in Iranian Navy’s custody, MEA officials said the matter is being checked with Indian Embassy in Tehran.