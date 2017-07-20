Latest News
If China unilaterally changes status-quo in Doklam, it’s a challenge to our security: Sushma Swaraj

Doklam standoff: Replying to SP MP Naresh Agrawal, Sushma Swaraj said, "The international community is supporting us and all understand that India's viewpoint on the issue is not incorrect)."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2017 2:12 pm
Sushma Swaraj, China, Sikkim, Bhutan, Doklam, India, India China sikkim, India China Doklam, India China border, Doklam standoff: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj replied to SP MP Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha saying the international cimmunity is with us on the issue. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
In the backdrop of the standoff at Doklam plateau between Indian and Chinese troops, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that if China unilaterally changes status-quo of tri-junction point between China-India and Bhutan then it poses a challenge to our security. Swaraj was replying to a question posed by Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha.

“Saare desh humare saath hain aur sabhi desh samjh rahe hain ki bharat ne jo apna mat rakha hai woh galat nahi hai (All countries are supporting us and they understand that India’s viewpoint on the issue is not incorrect),” added Swaraj in Rajya Sabha.

China and India have been engaged in a month-long standoff over Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Also Read: China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Doklam standoff

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

  1. a
    areh oh samba, Kitnay aadmi thi
    Jul 20, 2017 at 2:31 pm
    Auntie jee Sushma Swaraj should be our Prime minister. She has more B alls then all this feku 56 inches tall and his friends Mr Humty dumpty mottu amit shah, village Rajnath singh and bef koof arun jaitly.
    Reply
