If China unilaterally changes status-quo in Doklam, it’s a challenge to our security: Sushma Swaraj

In the backdrop of the standoff at Doklam plateau between Indian and Chinese troops, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that if China unilaterally changes status-quo of tri-junction point between China-India and Bhutan then it poses a challenge to our security. Swaraj was replying to a question posed by Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal in the Rajya Sabha.

“Saare desh humare saath hain aur sabhi desh samjh rahe hain ki bharat ne jo apna mat rakha hai woh galat nahi hai (All countries are supporting us and they understand that India’s viewpoint on the issue is not incorrect),” added Swaraj in Rajya Sabha.

China and India have been engaged in a month-long standoff over Doklam plateau in the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China claimed that they were constructing the road within their territory and has been demanding immediate pull-out of the Indian troops from the disputed Dokalam plateau. New Delhi has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to its northeastern states. Also Read: China is our enemy, not Pakistan: Mulayam Singh Yadav on Doklam standoff

India has conveyed to the Chinese government that the road construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for it. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

