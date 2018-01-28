Sushma Swaraj pulls off a birthday surprise for ASEAN leaders

Sushma Swaraj called for a cake to mark birthdays of three ASEAN foreign ministers. (Express) Sushma Swaraj called for a cake to mark birthdays of three ASEAN foreign ministers. (Express)

Known to remember birthdays of her counterparts, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj pulled off a surprise for the visiting foreign ministers from the ASEAN countries. On Thursday, when the 10 ASEAN leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went for a walk at the Mughal Garden after the retreat at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Swaraj and the ministers from some of these countries stayed back.

Swaraj surprised the foreign ministers as she called for a cake. When the ministers asked why the cake, she said it was to celebrate the birthdays of three ministers present in the room. While the ministers from Singapore and Thailand had their birthdays that day, the Brunei foreign minister’s birthday was on January 23.

The ministers, who were all gifted angavastrams from Assam, cut the chocolate cake in the yellow drawing room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Officials pointed out that Swaraj’s eye for detail impressed many of her counterparts.

For January 26, she told officials to arrange for shawls for each of the visiting leaders and their spouses so that they would be warm while watching the Republic Day parade. “Though there was some heating on the stage, we arranged for the shawls,” a senior official said.

