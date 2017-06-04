Sushma Swaraj promises medical visa to Pakistani man for father’s liver transplant

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday promised medical visa to a Pakistani man for his father’s liver transplant, prodding Pakistan’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz to take up the case. Responding to the Pakistan man’s plea, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, “My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case.”

My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case. http://t.co/ZZvQjafIGY — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 4, 2017

The man named Saeed Ayub had earlier written to Indian Foreign Minister on Twitter that he had to sell half of his assets for his father’s liver transplant but could not get a medical visa.

Earlier this week she had offered another man from Pakistan medical visa for his ailing son.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht http://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

Because of recent turmoil across the border and strain relations, only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India.

