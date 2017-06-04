Latest News
  • Sushma Swaraj promises medical visa to Pakistani man for father’s liver transplant

Sushma Swaraj promises medical visa to Pakistani man for father’s liver transplant

Responding to the Pakistan man's plea, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, "My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case."

By: Express Web Desk | New Dehli | Updated: June 4, 2017 8:49 pm
Sushma Swaraj, Sartaj Aziz, Medical visa for India, Pakistani man, Indian visa for pakistan, Sushma Swaraj news, Latest news, India news, Latest news, India news External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo)

Related News

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday promised medical visa to a Pakistani man for his father’s liver transplant, prodding Pakistan’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz to take up the case. Responding to the Pakistan man’s plea, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, “My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case.”

 

The man named Saeed Ayub had earlier written to Indian Foreign Minister on Twitter that he had to sell half of his assets for his father’s liver transplant but could not get a medical visa.

Earlier this week she had offered another man from Pakistan medical visa for his ailing son.

Because of recent turmoil across the border and strain relations, only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 04: Latest News