Sushma Swaraj: Requested Sartaj Aziz to grant visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, he did not even acknowledge it

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday said she personally wrote a letter to Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, requesting him to grant visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother so she could visit the former Indian navy officer in prison. Sartaj Aziz did not even have the courtesy to acknowledge it, Swaraj added.

Swaraj also assured that Pakistani nationals seeking medical treatment in India will be issued visas immediately if Sartaz Aziz recommends them.

“I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. I am sure Mr.Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country. All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country,” she said in a series of tweets.

Jadhav’s execution was stayed after India appealed against the Pakistan military court’s judgment at the International Court of Justice. He was allegedly arrested and charged for espionage activities on Pakistan soil. India, however, claims he was abducted from Iran. A final judgment from the ICJ on the case is awaited.

