Sushma Swaraj on Telangana youth shot in California: Victim out of danger, following the case with police

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday night took to Twitter to provide details on a case in the United States where a youth from Telangana was shot at. In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Swaraj said that she has received a report regarding the case from the Indian Embassy in San Francisco. “I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco,” she wrote.

Providing details, Swaraj said the gunman asked the victim for money before shooting him. “The victim Mubeen Ahmed works at a gas station. A gunman demanded money from Mubeen and then fired at him.” She added that he is out of danger. “He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger,” she wrote. “We are following up the case with the police,” the Union Minister further added.

Ahmed, 26, was shot at a private store in California where he was doing a part-time job by an unknown assailant at around 6 pm on June 4. He had suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. His family was informed about the shooting on June 5. Speaking to Times of India, the victim’s father Mujib Ahmed said, “The hospital authorities have called me and said my son is in ICU and in critical condition. We require a visa to be with him.”

He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre CA. Fortunately Mubeen is now out of danger. We are following up the case with the police./3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Originally from Sangareddy district, Ahmed had moved to US to pursue his Masters degree in 2015.

