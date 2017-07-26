Missing Indians in Iraq: Would be a sin to declare someone dead without evidence, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday made statement on the 39 Indians missing in Iraq, amid an uproar in the Lower House of Parliament. “I haven’t misled people (on the question of missing Indians in Iraq). How would it benefit me or the government?” she said. Swaraj said she couldn’t declare the Indians dead until she had concrete evidence of it.
“I don’t have evidence to say they are alive, but I don’t have proof to say they are dead. So we are continuing with the search operation,” she told the House. “Iraq has never said that the 39 Indians missing are dead.” “Why should I believe Harjit Masih’s claims that the 39 Indians are dead?” she asked.
Masih is the only man among the group who escaped from the Islamic State in 2014 and he has been saying that the other men were shot dead. “In every meeting, we have been asking why Harjit Masih would tell a lie and Sushma would say ‘forget about what Harjit says’. She has maintained all along that Harjit is lying. And when we ask that if Harjit is telling a lie, government give us proof of safety of men, the government does not give any proof either,” Devinder Singh, brother of one of the missing man Gobinder Singh, said.
“It’s easier for me to declare them dead because then nobody would question me. They would silently accept it. But I cannot declare somebody dead without proof as it would be a sin to do so,” Swaraj said. Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the External Affairs minister had “lost all credibility” by saying that the hostages were held in a Badush jail, which was reportedly razed by Islamic State a few months ago.
Swaraj however said that an Iraqi official had told Minister of State for External Affairs General (Retired) VK Singh that the kidnapped Indians were deployed at a hospital construction site and then shifted to a farm before they were put in a jail in Badush.
In 2014, 39 Indian labourers, mostly from Punjab, were taken hostage by Islamic State when it took control over Iraq’s second largest city Mosul.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:29 pmsome of the relatives may want these poor souls to be declared dead so that they can grab their properties,Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:29 pmHalla Bol : We Indians should get together and reject all those sections of the society that even mention words like "religion" "caste" "hindu" "muslim" "christian" "sikh" "Dalit" etc. for the the sake of elections. Governance and only governance should be the manifesto of all parties. Reject even those sections of the media also who use such topics to increase their TRPs. All of us are being taken for a ride by the political parties and we get mesmerized by these useless, unproductive agendas. 90 per.cent of all debates on news channels focus on hate and war mongering. Give us a better life by providing good edu., health, roads, water, our kid's future,employment,price rise,electricity ... The rich are becoming richer without our knowledge. Ever seen Ambani's, Adani's, Tata's, Infosys, Maruti, Mahindra's .. taking and fighting about religion ? No, only the politicians will talk about it and the we middle and lower class listen and fight. Your vote is precious so use it wisely.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:19 pmSin ? very funny statement by a hindu denier of truth by faith, she need to learn, there is no worst sin, but to deny authority of the truth absolute Allah (vishnu) the self sufficient, in life, every hindu crook by faith , denies HIM by faith. hogs of hinduism immorality by faith, have no concept of sin in life, but, to follow a pot head, hindu racist by faith, Sanatan, as his god.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:42 pmpROBABLY mR. dAR WANTS THE MINISTER TO GO TO IRAQ AND FIND OUT TH FACTS. THE MINISTER HAS TO HEAR FROM THE CON CERNED COUNTRYS MINISTER AS TO THE TRUTH ABOUT IT. AT LEAST SHE IS GRACEFUL ENOUGH TO STATE THE TRUTH INSTEAD OF THAT YOU SEEMS TO GIVE TALK ON SIN. THE IMPORTANT FACT IS DID THESE PEOPLE GO WITH THE CONSENT OF THE GOVERNMENT. THEY DO ALL SORTS OF THINGS AND PUT THE BLAME ON GOVERNMENT. HYPOCRATES.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:58 pmI myself do not believe in god but your selective basing makes me wonder what is so special that you are an authority on Allah. Your medieval tribesman with there limited knowledge can write quran with collections from the the messanger of god. May I ask you dont you find the stories of quran told by Gabriel and other stories of interaction with angel and satan a part of fairy tales. Start questioning the wrong notions in Religion that you follow and only then point finger at other faiths for they are just doing what you are doing follow there Religious principles blindlyReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:06 pmMadam Sushma Swaraj says absolutely correct, there are many people get drowned in the sea when a ship sinks. out of that some come up on the surface either dead or alive. some of them are missing also going where nobody knows. How can you say that all 39 are dead or alive. Iraq is the place where you cannot distinguish between living and non living creatures amidst fierceful batten between Iraqi forces and ISIS. For god sake do not blame Mrs Swaraj for misleading the parliament. she is one of the best Eternal affairs Minister not like rogue ministers in UPA. Let us hope against hope. We are with their family. We all indians have sympathy with them and pray to GOD they should return alive.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:05 pmThe Govt was clueless till the media went there and found the debris instead of Indians in the presumed building. A wrong irresponsible statement from the govt. In future dont get caught on the wrong foot.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:20 pmBut it is part of being a hindu, to be deny the truth, by faith.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 2:36 pmMD- sod off you worshipper of paedophile who also married and humped his son's wife. Can you get a human lower than this? your boss is a maniac. you cannot even leave him alone with a goat. he may try coupling with it. must have been turned on by pigs
- Load More Comments