Not right to connect attack on African students with racism: Sushma Swaraj in LS

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said the attack on the four African men in Greater Noida last month should not be linked with racism before investigating the case. “Not right to connect with racism before probe ends. I said this in context of attacks in US too,” Swaraj said while speaking on the issue in Lok Sabha. She was referring to the incident where four Nigerian students were brutally assaulted after a protest over the death of a 17-year-old spilled over to Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida. The boy died of suspected overdose and his family alleged that their Nigerian neighbours had kidnapped and murdered him.

Addressing the concerns raised over the safety of foreigners in India, Swaraj said, “You can’t say our steps are inadequate. We are committed to ensuring security of all foreigners in India.” Chiefs of missions of 43 African countries had earlier criticised India’s reaction to the incident, claiming that it took no “known, sufficient and visible” deterrent action. The envoys expressed deep concern and noted that these “reprehensible events, both outstanding and unresolved cases against Africans, were not sufficiently condemned by the Indian authorities”.

Swaraj had earlier assured the safety of foreign students after a student reached out to her on Twitter. The foreign minister said the Government of India was “seized of the matter”, and was “taking immediate action.” Saying that she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Swaraj tweeted, “I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd