Sushma Swaraj offers help to nonagenarian woman with visa issues

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tonight offered to help a nonagenarian Indian-origin woman, who was reportedly sent back by her son to India from the US, with visa issues. “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. We will help her,” was Swaraj’s response to a report which said 90-year-old Kantaben Shah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent her from being forcibly sent back to the US.

Watch what else is making news:



According to reports, Shah was sent back to India from the US by her younger son without checking her valid visa. She has appealed for help as she is in no position to go back to the US and does not have a valid visa to stay in India. Shah is resisting her deportation to the US as she wants to spend her last years in her motherland.

In a separate tweet, Swaraj, responded to a man seeking medical help for his daughter. Swaraj, who last week helped a Bhopal family to get an admission for their infant baby in AIIMS, asked the man to approach his constituency’s MP for help. The External Affairs Minister last week had offered to help the two-day-old infant, who was born in Bhopal, with a heart disease.