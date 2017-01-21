Attacked over issuing Muslims visas, Sushma Swaraj tweets religion not relevant for her

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter on Friday to assert that all Indians were ‘her people.’ The reaction came after a Twitter user alleged she was biased towards issuing ‘Muslim Visa’. The allegations levied against her were directed towards PM Modi asking him to look into the matter. “Modi Ji @narendramodi Your Sushma @SushmaSwaraj, Only take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harrased to get India Visa. VERY UPSET,” the tweet from @HinduJagoran read.

Far from ignoring the tweet, the foreign minister countered the allegation. Sushma said that matters of caste and religion were not relevant to her since India was her country and all Indians were her people. “India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me,” she tweeted.

India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me. http://t.co/z59339vjGt — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 20, 2017

Swaraj has often been in the news for her remarks on Twitter. Earlier this month, she had pulled up Amazon officials for featuring doormats with Indian flags on it, threatening to cancel their visas if they didn’t apologise. The e-commerce giant consequently took down the doormats from their website and apologised for hurting Indian sentiments.

