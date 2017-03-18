Sushma Swaraj meets Russian Deputy PM, discuss economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday discussed economic relations with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who is presently on a four-day visit to India beginning March 15. “The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues regarding India-Russia economic relations. They agreed that the privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia is based on long standing and time tested ties, is very deep and extends to all spheres of mutual interest,” said a statement. Swaraj on her part specifically stressed the growing mutual beneficial ties between India and Russia in energy sector, particularly in the Russian Far East, the statement said, adding she expressed hope that the mutual complementary strength of the two partners in the diamond sector will be exploited fully.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised on cooperation in maritime and agricultural sector, and on institutional linkages between the countries in these areas. She thanked the Russian dignitary for inviting the Indian participation in the third Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok in September this year.

They agreed that the forthcoming interaction between the leaders of the two countries and various ministerial interactions will provide further thrust to the development of economic cooperation between India and Russia, the statement added.

